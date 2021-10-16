Maharashtra Covid Cases May Rise Again After Festive Season, Health Min Says Preps in Full Swing for Surge

With major restrictions lifted in Maharashtra, health minister Rajesh Tope said that the state expects a surge in Coronavirus cases after Diwali. The state health minister said that the preparations are on full swing to meet any surge of a third wave.

“We fear a surge or some spike will be seen after Diwali. We have opened up most facilities in the last two months and there is a strong possibility that a surge will follow,” Tope said, Times of India reported.

Dr Shashank Joshi, member of Maharashtra Covid task force and renowned Mumbai-based endocrinologist said that there is a possibility of ‘bilip’ post Diwali, but it is unlikely to be a third wave.

“Two weeks after Diwali, we may see an increase in cases because of all the mingling that will take place during the festival,” Joshi reportedly said.

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra had declined since August this year. An average of 5,123 cases were reported daily in August, dropping to 3,534 in September and further declining to 2,450 in October so far.

Though cases in Maharashtra reported a downfall, infections in capital Mumbai have increased. The state has reported a drop of nearly 23 percent in Covid cases in the first two weeks of October as compared to last two weeks of September. Meanwhile, Mumbai reported a surge of 5 percent during the same period.

Experts fear that though the cases are dropping now, but may increase gradually with easing of restrictions and socialising in the festive season, resulting in higher transmission.

A senior official reportedly said that due to the vaccination coverage, it is likely that even though if there is a spike of cases, the severity would not be like the second wave.

