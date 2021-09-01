Maharashtra Covid Graph Declines in August, Reports 1.5L Cases, Nearly 34% Lesser Than July

Maharashtra witnessed a sharp drop in monthly Covid-19 cases and fatalities in August as compared to the deadly month of July. In August alone, Maharashtra reported 1.58 lakh cases, nearly 34% less than the 2.39 lakh cases reported in July.

While the death toll reported a decline of nearly 60 per cent as the old and unreported deaths were not added to the tally in August. 10,846 deaths were reported in July, most of which were old deaths as per data reconciliation, while 4,522 deaths were reported in August.

A Times of India (TOI) report stated that in Mumbai, the August toll of 78 deaths is less than a fifth (17%) of the toll in July when 438 people succumbed to Covid-related complications. And the monthly cases witnessed a drop of 28%- 12,557 in July to 9,048 in August. However, last month Mumbai reported a slight increase in the number of cases amid festive season, otherwise the Covid graph would have dropped even further.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 4,196 cases and 104 deaths, taking the total cases to 64.64 lakh and the deaths to 1,37,313. Of all districts, Mumbai registered only one death and 323 cases. The weekly growth rate stood at 0.05% after dropping to 0.03% until two weeks ago.

Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the state task force told TOI that if one looks at the weekly growth rate, there is no denying that cases in Mumbai have risen slightly after restrictions were relaxed two weeks back. And there seems to be a reversal in the thinning of the thick tail of Covid cases in Mumbai, but cases will hopefully not surge, he added.

However, the fear of the third Covid wave still looms large, the BMC officials said the health infrastructure is adequate to meet any further surge. The civic body has increased the Covid-bed capacity from 21,000 during the second wave to 30,000.

