Maharashtra Covid Scare: Places of Worship Shut in Nanded Till March 31

In view of the rise in coronavirus cases, the administration in Maharashtra's Nanded district on Thursday announced that all places of worship will remain shut till March 31, a district official said. Issuing fresh orders to contain the spread of infections, the administration has directed that shops will be allowed to operate from 7 am to 5 pm, expect for those engaged in essential services, the official said.

Nanded collector Dr Vipin Itankar passed orders to shut places of worship till March 31, he said, adding that only authorities concerned will be permitted to perform daily rituals. "Considering the rise in COVID-19 cases, we have decided to shut places of worship to prevent crowding. So far, no infections have been reported from places of worship," said Dr Itankar.

As many as 625 fresh cases of coronavirus were detected in Nanded on Thursday, taking the count of infections to 29,145, an official said. At least three patients died during the day, taking the toll to 627, he said, adding that the district is now left with 3,727 active cases.