Maharashtra on Alert as it Sees 3-Month High Cases, CM Uddhav Calls Urgent Task Force Meet at 6 pm

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting of the Covid-19 task force around 6 pm on Thursday, in view of rising coronavirus cases in the state. Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,081 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest daily rise after February 24, the state health department said in a bulletin. However, there were no fatalities.

Mumbai recorded 739 fresh infections. Maharashtra had reported 1,124 cases on February 24. The active tally of cases in the state now stands at 4,032.

Another state that is seeing a spike in Covid cases is Kerala. The state recorded 1,370 new Covid cases. Though 630 people have recovered, six people have succumbed to the infection.

Considering the situations in two neighbouring states, Karnataka is on an alert. A report in Business Standard, quoted sources in Karnataka health department as saying that since there was heavy movement of people from both the states to Karnataka, especially capital Bengaluru, hence measures need to be initiated.

