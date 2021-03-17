Maharashtra Covid Update: 2nd Wave in Nagpur, Mumbai's Bandra, Chembur on Alert & Appeal to Shut Beaches

With the covid surge in Maharashtra, the state accounts for nearly 61 percent of the daily new cases in the country. The state reported 17,864 cases in the last 24 hours on Wednesday accounting for the major share of the fresh cases in the country.

India’s total active caseload has reached 2.34 lakh (2,34,406) comprising 2.05 per cent of the total infections. “Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab account for 76.4 per cent of India’s total active cases, with Maharashtra alone contributing nearly 60 per cent,” the ministry highlighted.

The centre observed on Tuesday that Maharashtra is on the verge of the second wave coincided with highest single day detections in the state since September, Times of India reported.

The spike is predominantly in the Vidarbha region. It is broadly made up of Nagpur and Amravati divisions and occupies a little less than one-third of the entire state. While Mumbai and Pune were witnessing a sudden rise in coronavirus cases every day, the daily number of cases in Nagpur have exceeded that in Mumbai and have made the district a hotspot.

Here are the latest district wise updates from Maharashtra:

Mumbai

• BJP MLA Ameet Satam demanded that Juhu beach be made out of bounds for visitors on weekends as crowd throng to beaches despite covid restrictions. The MLA demanded the beach shut for visitors from Friday to Sunday evening.

• Mumbai’s Chembur and Bandra municipal wards add more covid-19 cases daily than during the peak of pandemic in September and October. However, doctors said that there was no corresponding rise in the deaths so far.

• Mumbai West health officer informed that non-essential gatherings like the birthday parties and family have been halted for several months last year, but they are taking place freely flouting the Covid norms.

Nagpur

• Nagpur district recorded highest detections ever with 2,587 cases. Active cases have risen to 18,980 in the district, second after Pune.

• Municipal commissioner ordered an increase in contact tracing and testing to 20-30 persons per patient in line as per the directives of the centre.

• Officials in the city have decided to crack down on the patients not following isolation norms. It has asked housing colonies to share CCTV footage of patients breaking home quarantine or isolation rules are taking action against them.

Thane

Meanwhile Thane has added 1,359 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 2,78,928,an official said on Wednesday. Whereas, in neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 46,878 and the death toll at 1,207, another official said.