Testing, Tracing And More: Centre's 5-Pronged Advice to Tackle Maharashtra Covid Wave

Amid Maharashtra continuing to the epicentre of India’s second Covid-19 wave, the Niti Aayog suggested a five-pronged strategy including testing and contact tracing, for it to be able to contain the cases.

Niti Aayog member Dr VK Paul said on Tuesday, “Maharashtra needs to fight better.” He suggested testing, containment, contract tracing, covid appropriate behaviour and vaccination as a five-pronged approach to fight the rising coronavirus cases.

As per data provided by the Niti Aayog, Maharashtra was among the states of “concern” with a 23.44 per cent positivity rate. On Monday, Maharashta recorded 31,643 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, a small dip in the numbers.

The data provided by Niti Aayog also showed that there are 10 districts across the country that have the highest number of Covid-19 cases and eight of them — Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Nanded and Ahmednagar — are in Maharashtra.

The other two are Delhi and Bengaluru Urban. Maharashtra topped the list of states of concern that also included Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

Further detailing on what these states must do, the centre suggested ramping up testing with focus on RT-PCR tests, effective and prompt isolation of those infected, tracing their close contacts, strengthening public and private health care resources, ensuring Covid appropriate behavior and saturation of vaccination for priority age groups in districts reporting surge in cases.

Dr Paul said, “Without effective tracing and isolating we let the virus go out of control. Keep masks up… Please don’t don’t be lax.”

Maharashtra has been scrambling to tackle the sudden surge of Covid-19 cases with several curbs in the worst affected districts. The states health department said on Sunday that the government has issued orders to the state’s oxygen producers to supply 80% of oxygen for medical usage, and the left over 20% will be available for industrial use.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation also directed its officials to take over all available hospital beds in private hospitals and nursing homes for better management of resources.