Maharashtra Crisis: Shinde Camp Seeks Time to meet Guv But Koshyari Lands in Hosp with Covid-19

The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, who had flown to Guwahati in Assam, at midnight are likely to return to Mumbai. Sources said that Shinde camp had sought time to meet Maharashtra Governor. However, it has now come to light that Bhagat Singh Koshyari has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been admitted at a hospital with “mild symptoms”.

“I have been tested positive for Covid-19. There are only mild symptoms. However I have been admitted to a Hospital as a precautionary measure,” the governor tweeted. Earlier, on Wednesday morning, sources had told News18 that Shinde and 40 MLAs will return to Mumbai and may be given CISF cover to travel from airport to Raj Bhawan to meet Koshyari.

Shinde, the leader of rebellion in ruling Shiv Sena, claimed he has 40 MLAs with him. Shinde, who arrived at the Guwahati airport, spoke to reporters for the first time since his decision to rebel against his own party. On late Monday night, Shinde had left Mumbai with several Sena MLAs and stayed at a hotel in Gujarat’s Surat city.

However, after holding talks with BJP leaders, he decided to shift to Guwahati. Speaking to reporters outside Guwahati airport, Shinde said, Here 40 MLAs are with me. Additional 10 MLAs will join me soon. I do not want to criticise any one. We are keen on continuing the Sena founded by late Balasaheb Thackeray, he said.

Shiv sena has 56 MLAs in Maharashtra legislative assembly which has joined hands with NCP and Congress post 2019 assembly polls and formed government, breaking its alliance with the BJP.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.