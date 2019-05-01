Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra Day 2019: Date, Significance and How the State Came Into Existence

Maharashtra Day is held every year at Mumbai's Shivaji Park. The Governor of the State, Shri C. Vidyasagar Rao, takes the salute at the ceremonial parade.

Updated:May 1, 2019, 8:47 AM IST
Rehearsals for Maharashtra Day celebrations underway at Shivaji Park (File Photo)
Maharashtra Day is celebrated on May 1 every year to mark the Maratha speaking region attaining statehood on 1st May 1960.

The state government organises the main function in the state capital Mumbai. Maharashtra Day is held at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai. The Governor of the State, Shri C. Vidyasagar Rao, takes the salute at the ceremonial parade, comprising members of the state reserve police force, Brihanmumbai Commando Force, home guards, civil defense, fire brigade and city police.

On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish the Marathi community "progress".




How is Maharashtra Day Celebrated?

The Maharashtra Day is also celebrated with organising exhibitions, ceremonies and parades that one can find in the public areas of the city. All over the state, private celebrations take place. These include traditional Lezim performances, poetry readings, and folk songs.

History of Maharashtra Day

In 1956, the States Reorganisation Act was enacted which defined Indian state boundaries according to language. However, when this act was enacted, it created the State of Bombay which then had a number of different languages being spoken in the same geographical area. Some of these languages included Kutchi, Konkani, Gujarati, and Marathi.

However, the Sanyukta Maharashtra Samiti demanded the creation of a state in which most of the people spoke Marathi and Konkani and another state in which people spoke Gujarati and Kutchi. This resulted in the Bombay Reorganization Act being proposed and eventually enacted on April 25th of 1960. It officially took effect on May 1 of that year.
