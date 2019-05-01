Maharashtra Day 2019: From Bollywood to Beaches, Find Out What the State Has to Offer

Maharashtra Day is celebrated on May 1 every year to mark the Maratha speaking region attaining statehood on May 1, 1960.On this day 59 years ago, Maharashtra attained its statehood. Every year on May 1, the Maratha speaking region celebrates Maharashtra Day.Maharashtra Day is held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, where the Governor of Maharashtra, Shri C. Vidyasagar Rao, addresses a large gathering. All offices in the state remain closed and sale of alcohol is prohibited.Besides being the financial capital of the country, Mumbai is also home to the Hindi film industry popularly called the Bollywood. Home to a galaxy of megastars and superstars, entertainment and films are a way of life in Mumbai.While Lord Ganesh is much loved in all of the country, he is especially pampered in Maharashtra which celebrates his Ganesh Chaturthi with grandiose and fervour.Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja introduced the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations to his people in the honour of Lord Ganesh, considered as the patron saint of Maharashtra.Home to the some of the oldest known wall murals and art, the Ajanta, Ellora and Elephanta Caves are among the most sought after tourist attraction of the state.They are living examples of ancient culture, marvels that history has gifted us. The caves have Buddhist, Jain and Hindu influences, referring to a multi-religious society that traces its existence back to many thousand years ago.Bordered by the Arabian Sea with 720 km long coastline, Maharashtra has some stunning beaches. Bassein, Versoli, Ganapatiphule, Alibag, Chowpatty, Akshi and the Juhu Beach are a cultural hotspot.