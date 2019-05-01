English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maharashtra Day 2019: From Bollywood to Beaches, Find Out What the State Has to Offer
Maharashtra Day is held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, where the Governor of Maharashtra, Shri C. Vidyasagar Rao, addresses a large gathering.
SRK returns after celebrating his wife Gauri Khan's birthday party in Alibaug. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Loading...
Maharashtra Day is celebrated on May 1 every year to mark the Maratha speaking region attaining statehood on May 1, 1960.
On this day 59 years ago, Maharashtra attained its statehood. Every year on May 1, the Maratha speaking region celebrates Maharashtra Day.
Maharashtra Day is held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, where the Governor of Maharashtra, Shri C. Vidyasagar Rao, addresses a large gathering. All offices in the state remain closed and sale of alcohol is prohibited.
On Maharashtra Day, Here’s a Look Things Maharashtra is Famous For:
Bollywood
Besides being the financial capital of the country, Mumbai is also home to the Hindi film industry popularly called the Bollywood. Home to a galaxy of megastars and superstars, entertainment and films are a way of life in Mumbai.
Ganesh Chaturthi
While Lord Ganesh is much loved in all of the country, he is especially pampered in Maharashtra which celebrates his Ganesh Chaturthi with grandiose and fervour.
Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja introduced the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations to his people in the honour of Lord Ganesh, considered as the patron saint of Maharashtra.
Ajanta, Ellora and Elephanta Caves
Home to the some of the oldest known wall murals and art, the Ajanta, Ellora and Elephanta Caves are among the most sought after tourist attraction of the state.
They are living examples of ancient culture, marvels that history has gifted us. The caves have Buddhist, Jain and Hindu influences, referring to a multi-religious society that traces its existence back to many thousand years ago.
Stunning Beaches
Bordered by the Arabian Sea with 720 km long coastline, Maharashtra has some stunning beaches. Bassein, Versoli, Ganapatiphule, Alibag, Chowpatty, Akshi and the Juhu Beach are a cultural hotspot.
On this day 59 years ago, Maharashtra attained its statehood. Every year on May 1, the Maratha speaking region celebrates Maharashtra Day.
Maharashtra Day is held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, where the Governor of Maharashtra, Shri C. Vidyasagar Rao, addresses a large gathering. All offices in the state remain closed and sale of alcohol is prohibited.
On Maharashtra Day, Here’s a Look Things Maharashtra is Famous For:
Bollywood
Besides being the financial capital of the country, Mumbai is also home to the Hindi film industry popularly called the Bollywood. Home to a galaxy of megastars and superstars, entertainment and films are a way of life in Mumbai.
Ganesh Chaturthi
While Lord Ganesh is much loved in all of the country, he is especially pampered in Maharashtra which celebrates his Ganesh Chaturthi with grandiose and fervour.
Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja introduced the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations to his people in the honour of Lord Ganesh, considered as the patron saint of Maharashtra.
Ajanta, Ellora and Elephanta Caves
Home to the some of the oldest known wall murals and art, the Ajanta, Ellora and Elephanta Caves are among the most sought after tourist attraction of the state.
They are living examples of ancient culture, marvels that history has gifted us. The caves have Buddhist, Jain and Hindu influences, referring to a multi-religious society that traces its existence back to many thousand years ago.
Stunning Beaches
Bordered by the Arabian Sea with 720 km long coastline, Maharashtra has some stunning beaches. Bassein, Versoli, Ganapatiphule, Alibag, Chowpatty, Akshi and the Juhu Beach are a cultural hotspot.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vishal Dadlani Fined Rs 10 Lakh for His Tweet Against Jain Monk Tarun Sagar
- We Fought Like Lions: Ajax Coach Showers Praises on His Boys After Tottenham Win
- Avengers Endgame Earns Rs 200 Cr in India, Deepika's Basketball Video Floors Ranveer
- Pranksters Turn MIT Campus into Captain America Grounds, Chris Evans Calls Act 'Very Cool'
- One of YouTube's Fastest Growing Markets is India: Google CEO Sundar Pichai
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results