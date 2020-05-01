Maharashtra Day 2020: All You Need to Know about the State's Establishment

May 1 is celebrated as Maharashtra Day in order to mark the formation of the state.

It is on this day the Bombay Reorganization Act came into effect in the year 1960. The act was a result of various protests that were held demanding a separate state. Initially, the state of Bombay comprised people speaking four languages including, Marathi, Kutchi, Gujarati, and Konkani. The demand for a separate state was put forward by the Sanyukt Maharashtra Andolan.

The Bombay Reorganization Act divided the then Bombay into two different states namely Maharashtra and Gujarat on the basis of language. Those speaking Marathi and Konkani became a part of the state of Maharashtra while those speaking Gujarati and Kutchi became a part of the state of Gujarat.

Each year, the celebration of the day takes place in Mumbai's Shivaji Park in Dadar. Mumbai Police, the Governor of the state and state officials come together to be a part of the celebration. Parade and a variety of events celebrating the culture and tradition of Maharashtra are held. However, this year the celebration will not take place in Shivaji Park due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown which has been imposed till May 3. This was put in place by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, PM Modi has extended his warm wished on the occasion.

महाराष्ट्र दिनानिमित्त महाराष्ट्र राज्यातल्या बंधू- भगिनींना माझ्या शुभेच्छा. देशाच्या जडणघडणीतील महाराष्ट्राच्या भरीव योगदानाचा भारताला अभिमान आहे. येणाऱ्या काळात राज्याच्या प्रगती आणि संपन्नतेसाठी मी प्रार्थना करतो. जय महाराष्ट्र ! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2020

Uddhav Thackeray, Cheif Minister of Maharashtra, also penned a note for the people.

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu also took to micro-blogging site Twitter to extend the greetings of the day.

"Greetings to the people of Maharashtra on their state formation day. The state has played an important role in national development. My best wishes for the progress and prosperity of the State and well being of its people. #maharashtraday2020 #maharashtradivas," he tweeted.

