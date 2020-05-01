Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Maharashtra Day 2020: All You Need to Know about the State's Establishment

The Bombay Reorganisation Act divided the then Bombay into two different states namely Maharashtra and Gujarat on the basis of language.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 1, 2020, 11:18 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Maharashtra Day 2020: All You Need to Know about the State's Establishment
Marathi community members play drums as they celebrate Shivaji Jayanti.(Image: PTI)

May 1 is celebrated as Maharashtra Day in order to mark the formation of the state.

It is on this day the Bombay Reorganization Act came into effect in the year 1960. The act was a result of various protests that were held demanding a separate state. Initially, the state of Bombay comprised people speaking four languages including, Marathi, Kutchi, Gujarati, and Konkani. The demand for a separate state was put forward by the Sanyukt Maharashtra Andolan.

The Bombay Reorganization Act divided the then Bombay into two different states namely Maharashtra and Gujarat on the basis of language. Those speaking Marathi and Konkani became a part of the state of Maharashtra while those speaking Gujarati and Kutchi became a part of the state of Gujarat.

Each year, the celebration of the day takes place in Mumbai's Shivaji Park in Dadar. Mumbai Police, the Governor of the state and state officials come together to be a part of the celebration. Parade and a variety of events celebrating the culture and tradition of Maharashtra are held. However, this year the celebration will not take place in Shivaji Park due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown which has been imposed till May 3. This was put in place by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, PM Modi has extended his warm wished on the occasion.

Uddhav Thackeray, Cheif Minister of Maharashtra, also penned a note for the people.

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu also took to micro-blogging site Twitter to extend the greetings of the day.

"Greetings to the people of Maharashtra on their state formation day. The state has played an important role in national development. My best wishes for the progress and prosperity of the State and well being of its people. #maharashtraday2020 #maharashtradivas," he tweeted.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    25,007

    +845*  

  • Total Confirmed

    35,043

    +1,433*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,889

    +516*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,147

    +72*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 01 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,008,705

    +12,735*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,256,846

    +46,862*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,014,753

    +28,796*  

  • Total DEATHS

    233,388

    +5,331*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres