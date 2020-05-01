Maharashtra Day 2020: Top 10 Quotes, Wishes and Messages to Celebrate Statehood Day

May 1 is celebrated as Maharashtra Day every year to commemorate the creation of the state on May 1, 1960. Also known as Maharashtra Diwas or Maharashtra Din, it marks the day the state was formed after the enactment of the Bombay Reorganisation Act, 1960.

People send messages, quotes and wishes to their friends and families to celebrate the spirit of the statehood day.

Here are the top 10 messages you can share:

• Freedom in mind, strength in words, pureness in our blood, pride in our souls, zeal in our hearts, let’s salute the spirit of Maharashtra. Happy Maharashtra Day.

• Here’s wishing you, Happy Maharashtra Day, May prosperity and goodwill keep coming your way.

• I love my nation, I love my India, I love my freedom, I love my Maharashtra, Jai Jai Maharashtra. Happy Maharashtra Day 2020.

• Justice brotherhood and love. Is the song in our heart. Let’s join hands on Maharashtra Day This land is our inseparable part

• Maharashtra is a tune. It must be sung together. Long Live Maharashtra

• May the spirit of Maharashtra. Stay in the core of your heart. Let’s salute this state with pride. It’s our own inseparable par. Maharashtra Diwas

• Other might have forgotten, But never can I, The spirit of my Maharashtra Furls very high. Happy Maharashtra Day.

• United we stand, divided we fall. Stronger we grow, higher we flow! Happy Maharashtra Diwas 2020.

• Take pride in being a Maharashtrian. The state works together with other states to make India shine. Jay Maharashtra.

• We are proud to be raised in Maharashtra. We are proud of the Marathi language. We are proud of our culture. Wish you all a Happy Maharashtra Day 2020.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365