Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Maharashtra Day 2020: Top 10 Quotes, Wishes and Messages to Celebrate Statehood Day

Also known as Maharashtra Diwas or Maharashtra Din, it marks the day the state was formed after the enactment of the Bombay Reorganisation Act, 1960.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 1, 2020, 11:55 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Maharashtra Day 2020: Top 10 Quotes, Wishes and Messages to Celebrate Statehood Day
Rehearsals for Maharashtra Day celebrations at Shivaji Park (File Photo)

May 1 is celebrated as Maharashtra Day every year to commemorate the creation of the state on May 1, 1960. Also known as Maharashtra Diwas or Maharashtra Din, it marks the day the state was formed after the enactment of the Bombay Reorganisation Act, 1960.

People send messages, quotes and wishes to their friends and families to celebrate the spirit of the statehood day.

Here are the top 10 messages you can share:

• Freedom in mind, strength in words, pureness in our blood, pride in our souls, zeal in our hearts, let’s salute the spirit of Maharashtra. Happy Maharashtra Day.

• Here’s wishing you, Happy Maharashtra Day, May prosperity and goodwill keep coming your way.

• I love my nation, I love my India, I love my freedom, I love my Maharashtra, Jai Jai Maharashtra. Happy Maharashtra Day 2020.

• Justice brotherhood and love. Is the song in our heart. Let’s join hands on Maharashtra Day This land is our inseparable part

• Maharashtra is a tune. It must be sung together. Long Live Maharashtra

• May the spirit of Maharashtra. Stay in the core of your heart. Let’s salute this state with pride. It’s our own inseparable par. Maharashtra Diwas

• Other might have forgotten, But never can I, The spirit of my Maharashtra Furls very high. Happy Maharashtra Day.

• United we stand, divided we fall. Stronger we grow, higher we flow! Happy Maharashtra Diwas 2020.

• Take pride in being a Maharashtrian. The state works together with other states to make India shine. Jay Maharashtra.

• We are proud to be raised in Maharashtra. We are proud of the Marathi language. We are proud of our culture. Wish you all a Happy Maharashtra Day 2020.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    25,007

    +845*  

  • Total Confirmed

    35,043

    +1,433*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,889

    +516*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,147

    +72*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 01 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,008,705

    +12,735*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,256,846

    +46,862*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,014,753

    +28,796*  

  • Total DEATHS

    233,388

    +5,331*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres