Maharashtra Day: PM Narendra Modi Tweets Wishes for ‘Land of Revolutionaries and Reformers’

Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Maharashtra on the state’s Foundation Day.



Maharashtra is a land of revolutionaries and reformers who have enriched India’s progress. Praying for the continued growth of the state in the times to come.



Jai Maharashtra! — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday felicitated the people of Maharashtra on the state’s Foundation Day.“Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Maharashtra on the state’s Foundation Day. Maharashtra is a land of revolutionaries and reformers who have enriched India’s progress. Praying for the continued growth of the state in the times to come. Jai Maharashtra!” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.Maharashtra Day is annually celebrated on May 1 to mark region attaining statehood on May 1, 1960. The Maharashtra government observes the day by organising various functions. Maharashtra Day also coincides with the International Labour Day or May Day.The present-day state of Maharashtra was carved out from the Bombay State, which in turn was formed under the States Reorganisation Act, 1956, that defined boundaries for India’s states on the basis of languages.The founding of Maharashtra was preceded by a movement during the 1950s known as the Samyukta Maharashtra Andolan that sought a separate Marathi-speaking state .Following protests and clashes, the Bombay Reorganization Act passed by India’s Parliament led to the creation of Gujarat and Maharashtra states, with Gandhinagar and Mumbai serving as their respective capitals.Maharashtra comprised of areas where speakers of Marathi and Konkani language resided while Gujarat dominated the Gujarati and Kutchi speaking people.