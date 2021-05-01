india

Maharashtra Declares Uttar Pradesh, Bengal as 'Places of Sensitive Origin', Asks Travelers to Follow SOPs

A man dressed as Spiderman sanitizes a railing outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station during a lockdown imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, April 21, 2021. (Reuters Photo)

The official order said the step is being taken to control the spread of coronavirus in the state and to stop influx of any other variants.

The Maharashtra government on Saturday declared West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh as ‘places of sensitive origin’ as coronavirus cases from these two states continue to be reported in record numbers. According to an official order, people from these two states to Maharashtra will have to follow SOPs.

The official order from the Maharashtra government said the step is being taken to curb the transmission of coornavirus in the state and to stop influx of any other variant of coronavirus from these two states which have been reporting high number of covid cases.

Earlier, Maharashtra had declared Kerala, Goa, Gujarat, Delhi(NCR), Rajasthan and Uttarakhand as places of sensitive origin asking travelers from these states to carry negative RT-PCR report 48 hours prior to traveling was made mandatory for people coming to Maharashtra from these states.

first published:May 01, 2021, 22:21 IST