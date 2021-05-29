Maharashtra, Delhi Extend Covid-19 Curbs, Lockdown-like Restrictions Continue in Other States Too

Although declining trend of fresh infections continues, several states have decided to extend the lockdown or impose fresh restrictions to contain the spread of the deadly virus. In the past 24 hours, India recorded 1,73,790 new COVID-19 cases and 3,617 deaths, as per Health Ministry’s data. The total caseload mounts to 2,77,29,247 and the total death toll climbed to 3,22,512.

Here’s a list of states and cities that have extended Covid-19 lockdown

-Lockdown-like restrictions in Maharashtra extended till June 15.

-Nagaland extended lockdown from May 29 onwards to June 11

-Mysuru extended lockdown from May 29 to June 7 with stricter restrictions.

-Tamil Nadu extended lockdown from May 29 till June 7.

-Chandigarh extended weekend lockdown till June 7.

-Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan extended lockdown till May 31.

-Odisha to remain under lockdown till June 1

-West Bengal to remain under complete lockdown till May 30

-Madhya Pradesh extended its ‘corona curfew’ till May 31 in 52 districts.

-Chhattisgarh government asked authorities of all 28 districts to extend the lockdown till May 31.

-Puducherry has imposed lockdown till May 31.

-Andhra Pradesh has extended the curfew till May 31.

-Goa has extended curfew till May 31.

-Mizoram, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh extended lockdown till May 31

-Jammu and Kashmir extended lockdown till May 31

