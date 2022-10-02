CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#CongressCrisis#RussiaUkraineWar#IndianOfTheYear
Home » News » India » Maharashtra: Depressed by Delay in Getting IPhone, Teenage Girl Hangs Self
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra: Depressed by Delay in Getting IPhone, Teenage Girl Hangs Self

PTI

Last Updated: October 02, 2022, 21:09 IST

Nagpur, India

Police have recorded the statement of the deceased girl's father and registered a case of accidental death. (File photo/News18)

Police have recorded the statement of the deceased girl's father and registered a case of accidental death. (File photo/News18)

The deceased girl was a student in the first-year degree course at Raisoni College in Hingna town in the Nagpur district. She hanged herself from a ceiling fan with a stole in the bedroom of her house in the Kharbi area of Nagpur city on Friday evening

An 18-year-old college student in Nagpur city of Maharashtra allegedly committed suicide by hanging over her parents “delaying” the buying of an iPhone for her, police said on Sunday.

The deceased girl was a student in the first-year degree course at Raisoni College in Hingna town in the Nagpur district. She hanged herself from a ceiling fan with a stole in the bedroom of her house in the Kharbi area of Nagpur city on Friday evening, a police official said.

“As per the preliminary investigation, the teenage girl had repeatedly asked her parents to buy her an iPhone. Her parents, who run a ‘Griha Udyog’ , had promised to buy her one. However, due to the delay in purchasing the iPhone, the girl presumed that her parents were reluctant to fulfil her demand and took the extreme step on Friday,” he said.

Police have recorded the statement of the deceased girl’s father and registered a case of accidental death.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:October 02, 2022, 21:09 IST
last updated:October 02, 2022, 21:09 IST