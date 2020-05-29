Maharashtra Deputy CM Says State to Soon Announce Economic Package to Tide over Covid-19 Crisis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said the state government will soon announce a financial package to steer the state out of the present economic crisis caused due to the COVID-19 situation.







The senior NCP leader said as a result of the pandemic and the lockdown, all financial activities have come to a standstill, and businesses as well as jobs have been adversely impacted.







"In a nutshell, we are facing an economic crisis and we want to find a way out. The state government will soon announce a financial package and a decision in that regard will be taken in the cabinet," Pawar said. He said although the Centre recently announced an economic package, there were still differences of opinion on how much money will be given to the people.







"We are also seeking help from the Centre. We have been sending correspondence and raising the issue in the Prime Minister's video conferencing with all the states," he added.

Pawar urged the youths living in the backward areas of the state to take up jobs in the industrial sector as a vacuum has been created after a large number of migrant workers returned to their home states during the lockdown.

When asked about the opposition BJP's allegations that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has failed in handling the pandemic well, he said that there was no need to bring politics into this.







"There is no need to think about who thinks what. Today, we all should work together to steer the state out of



this situation," he said.