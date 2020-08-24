INDIA

Maharashtra District Court Rejects Bail Pleas of 2 Accused in Govind Pansare Murder Case

Image used for representation: (PTI photo)

Sessions Judge B D Shelke turned down the bail pleas of Bharat Kurane and Sachin Andure, two of the 10 accused who have been arrested in the case so far.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 24, 2020, 9:05 PM IST
A court in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra on Monday rejected the bail applications of two accused in the murder case of veteran Communist leader Govind Pansare. Sessions Judge B D Shelke turned down the bail pleas of Bharat Kurane and Sachin Andure, two of the 10 accused who have been arrested in the case so far, said public prosecutor Shivajirao Rane.

He added that the court rejected the pleas of Andure and Kurane after prosecution's argument that both were involved in the 2015 case. "While opposing the bail pleas, we had argued that both had an involvement in the (Pansare) case. We told the court that while Andure is also a key accused in rationalist Narendra Dabholkar murder case, Kurane is an accused in journalist Gauri Lankesh murder case," he said.

According to the CBI, Andure was one of the two shooters who fatally attacked Dabholkar here in August 2013. Pansare was shot at on February 16, 2015 in Kolhapur and succumbed to his injuries on February 20.

