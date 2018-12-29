English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maharashtra Doctor Asks MCI to Drop Virginity Test From Medical Syllabus
The doctor said the "virginity test" should be removed immediately from the medical curriculum as it created a wrong impression in the minds of doctors, general public and even courts that it is scientific.
(Representative image)
Nagpur: A Maharashtra-based forensic medicine professor has submitted a report to the Medical Council of India (MCI) seeking removal of the "virginity test" from the medical curriculum, claiming it had no scientific basis.
Dr Indrajit Khandekar, professor of forensic medicine at Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (MGIMS) in Maharashtra's Sewagram, has prepared a detailed report highlighting the unscientific basis of the "virginity test", reasons for seeking its removal from the syllabus and how it violates human rights and leads to gender discrimination.
Khandekar said he submitted copies of the report to the MCI, Union ministries of health as well as women and child development and Maharashtra University of Health Sciences Registrar Dr K D Chavhan on December 26.
The "virginity test" is an examination of female genitalia to determine whether a woman or girl has had vaginal intercourse. In rape cases this is done to identify whether the victim was habitual to sexual intercourse or not, he said.
In his report, Khandekar stresses that the "virginity test" is not a useful clinical tool and can be physically, psychologically and socially distressing for the examinee.
According to the report, the test cannot give decisive evidence of vaginal intercourse or any other sexual history.
Dr Khandekar stated that due to the inclusion of the test in the medical syllabus of the MCI, almost all the textbooks of forensic medicine, that are part of the MBBS course, include its details, signs and medico-legal aspects.
Some textbooks even give details about "false virgin" and "true virgin", he said, adding that none of them quote any scientific literature or study to support their statements.
None of these textbooks have laid down anything for virginity test for males, he added.
Khandekar said the "virginity test" should be removed immediately from the medical curriculum as it created a wrong impression in the minds of doctors, general public and even courts that it is scientific
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Dr Indrajit Khandekar, professor of forensic medicine at Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (MGIMS) in Maharashtra's Sewagram, has prepared a detailed report highlighting the unscientific basis of the "virginity test", reasons for seeking its removal from the syllabus and how it violates human rights and leads to gender discrimination.
Khandekar said he submitted copies of the report to the MCI, Union ministries of health as well as women and child development and Maharashtra University of Health Sciences Registrar Dr K D Chavhan on December 26.
The "virginity test" is an examination of female genitalia to determine whether a woman or girl has had vaginal intercourse. In rape cases this is done to identify whether the victim was habitual to sexual intercourse or not, he said.
In his report, Khandekar stresses that the "virginity test" is not a useful clinical tool and can be physically, psychologically and socially distressing for the examinee.
According to the report, the test cannot give decisive evidence of vaginal intercourse or any other sexual history.
Dr Khandekar stated that due to the inclusion of the test in the medical syllabus of the MCI, almost all the textbooks of forensic medicine, that are part of the MBBS course, include its details, signs and medico-legal aspects.
Some textbooks even give details about "false virgin" and "true virgin", he said, adding that none of them quote any scientific literature or study to support their statements.
None of these textbooks have laid down anything for virginity test for males, he added.
Khandekar said the "virginity test" should be removed immediately from the medical curriculum as it created a wrong impression in the minds of doctors, general public and even courts that it is scientific
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jaipur Literature Festival 2019: Hinduism Meets Quantum Physics at the Kumbh of Literature
- Why Would Anyone Do That? Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says No Fatwa Against Him For 'Thackeray'
- These Hilarious Memes From Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Film Luka Chuppi are Newest Internet Rage
- Karnataka Auto Driver is Providing 24x7 Transport Services to Pregnant Women
- South Africa & Pakistan Seek to Plug Holes as Series Reaches Third Stop
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results