1-min read

Maharashtra Doctor Dies After His Cycle Rams into Truck

Dr Sandeep Lele, the deceased, was a noted orthodontist and one of the founders of Satara Hills Marathon.

PTI

Updated:April 28, 2019, 8:27 AM IST
Maharashtra Doctor Dies After His Cycle Rams into Truck
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
Pune: A 48-year-old cyclist from Satara in western Maharashtra died Saturday morning after his cycle crashed into a truck on Pune-Satara Road.

Dr Sandeep Lele, the deceased, was a noted orthodontist and one of the founders of Satara Hills Marathon.

According to police, the incident took place near a toll booth on the outskirts of Satara city when Lele was returning home after cycling around 6 am.

"A truck ahead of him suddenly stopped and Dr Lele's cycle crashed into its rear," said a police official.

He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to head injuries during treatment, the official said.
