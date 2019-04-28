Maharashtra Doctor Dies After His Cycle Rams into Truck

A 48-year-old cyclist from Satara in western Maharashtra died Saturday morning after his cycle crashed into a truck on Pune-Satara Road.Dr Sandeep Lele, the deceased, was a noted orthodontist and one of the founders of Satara Hills Marathon.According to police, the incident took place near a toll booth on the outskirts of Satara city when Lele was returning home after cycling around 6 am."A truck ahead of him suddenly stopped and Dr Lele's cycle crashed into its rear," said a police official.He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to head injuries during treatment, the official said.