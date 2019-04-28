English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maharashtra Doctor Dies After His Cycle Rams into Truck
Dr Sandeep Lele, the deceased, was a noted orthodontist and one of the founders of Satara Hills Marathon.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
Pune: A 48-year-old cyclist from Satara in western Maharashtra died Saturday morning after his cycle crashed into a truck on Pune-Satara Road.
According to police, the incident took place near a toll booth on the outskirts of Satara city when Lele was returning home after cycling around 6 am.
"A truck ahead of him suddenly stopped and Dr Lele's cycle crashed into its rear," said a police official.
He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to head injuries during treatment, the official said.
