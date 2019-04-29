Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra Dog With Pro-BJP Stickers on Body Detained Along With Owner for Campaigning on Polling Day

The dog's body was found covered with stickers bearing the BJP's symbol and the message 'Modi Lao, Desh Bachao' (Vote for Modi and save the country).

PTI

Updated:April 29, 2019, 5:53 PM IST
Image for representation.
Mumbai: A dog with pro-BJP stickers on its body was detained along with his master in north Maharashtra's Nandurbar town where polling for the Lok Sabha elections took place Monday.

Eknath Motiram Chaudhary (65), resident of Navnathnagar area, was spotted with his dog near Andhare hospital Monday afternoon. The dog's body was found covered with stickers bearing the BJP's symbol and the message "Modi Lao, Desh Bachao" (Vote for Modi and save the country), a local police official said.

As the polling was underway, police had received a complaint about the dog and his master who were roaming around the town, he said. A case was registered against Choudhary under section 171 (A) of the IPC for violation of election rules which prohibit campaigning on polling day.

The police have asked the municipal corporation to take custody of the dog, the official added.
