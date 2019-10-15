Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Maharashtra Election Authorities Issue Notice to Admins of 12 WhatsApp Groups for Poll Code Violation

The notices were served following complaints received by the Nanded district administration of poll campaigning-related posts being circulated on these WhatsApp groups ahead the next week's state Assembly elections.

PTI

Updated:October 15, 2019, 3:02 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Maharashtra Election Authorities Issue Notice to Admins of 12 WhatsApp Groups for Poll Code Violation
Image for Representation (IANS)

Nanded: Election authorities in Maharashtra have issued notices to administrators of 12 WhatsApp groups for alleged violation of the model code of conduct, an official said on Tuesday.

The notices were served following complaints received by the Nanded district administration of poll campaigning-related posts being circulated on these WhatsApp groups ahead the next week's state Assembly elections, he said.

In view of the complaints, the media certification and monitoring committee (MCMC) of Nanded district last week issued the notices to administrators of these 12 WhatsApp groups for allegedly violating the poll code, he said.

Of late, social media is being used as a medium to reach out to voters.

"We received complaints against these 12 groups over various posts which were related to election campaigning.

The MCMC then issued notices to administrators of these groups. We have sought a clarification from them within a week over the posts," Nanded Collector Arun Dongre told PTI.

An official of the monitoring committee said as per the Election Commission's guidelines, one-to-one sending of messages, which denote poll campaigning, by candidates is allowed.

"But, there are rules for posting such messages in groups. Hence, we have sought a reply from the administrators of these 12 WhatsApp groups over the posts," he said.

The official also said that they will check if the candidates, whom the posts referred to, were aware of these messages or not.

"If yes, they (candidates) should include it in their campaign expenses. If they deny, we will think of further action," he added.

Polling for all 288 Assembly seats in the state will be held on October 21 and counting of votes will take place on October 24.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram