Maharashtra Employees to Get April Salary in One Go: Government

Mumbai: Employees of the Maharashtra government will get their salary for the month of April in a single instalment instead of in two tranches as announced earlier, an official release stated on Wednesday.

Earlier, the government had decided that it will pay salaries of the employees in two instalments from March onwards in view of he COVID-19 situation. Accordingly the first instalment of the March salary was paid. However, the second tranche is now expected to be

paid around Ganesh chaturthi festival, the statement said.

"In view of the health and economic crises due to COVID-19, the state's revenue generation is hit badly," the release said. The government was considering paying the second instalment of the March salaries and the proportion of the April salary this month itself, but the administrative machinery and treasury would have been burdened to issue pay cheques every 15 days, it said.

"Anticipating such scenario, a decision has been taken to pay the April salary in full," the statement said. Due to the COVID-19 situation and the ongoing lockdown, the government offices are functioning with only 10 per cent of the total staff.

