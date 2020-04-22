Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Maharashtra Employees to Get April Salary in One Go: Government

Earlier, the government had decided that it will pay salaries of the employees in two instalments from March onwards in view of he COVID-19 situation.

PTI

Updated:April 22, 2020, 8:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Maharashtra Employees to Get April Salary in One Go: Government
Fire brigade personnel sanitize an area as part of precautionary measures against the new coronavirus in Mumbai, Maharashtra. (AP)

Mumbai: Employees of the Maharashtra government will get their salary for the month of April in a single instalment instead of in two tranches as announced earlier, an official release stated on Wednesday.

Earlier, the government had decided that it will pay salaries of the employees in two instalments from March onwards in view of he COVID-19 situation. Accordingly the first instalment of the March salary was paid. However, the second tranche is now expected to be

paid around Ganesh chaturthi festival, the statement said.

"In view of the health and economic crises due to COVID-19, the state's revenue generation is hit badly," the release said. The government was considering paying the second instalment of the March salaries and the proportion of the April salary this month itself, but the administrative machinery and treasury would have been burdened to issue pay cheques every 15 days, it said.

"Anticipating such scenario, a decision has been taken to pay the April salary in full," the statement said. Due to the COVID-19 situation and the ongoing lockdown, the government offices are functioning with only 10 per cent of the total staff.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,859

    +737*  

  • Total Confirmed

    20,471

    +1,486*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,960

    +700*  

  • Total DEATHS

    652

    +49*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 22 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,716,456

    +46,842*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,593,129

    +91,973*

  • Cured/Discharged

    696,948

    +37,216*  

  • Total DEATHS

    179,725

    +7,915*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres