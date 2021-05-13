Maharashtra Extends Covid-19 Curbs Till 7am on June 1, Negative RT-PCR Report Mandatory to Enter State

In view of rising coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra government on Thursday extended the lockdown till June 1, 7 am. The lockdown has been imposed under the ‘break the chain’ initiative to contain the further spread of the deadly virus.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led state government also imposed new stringent restrictions including carrying a negative RT-PCR report to enter the state through any mode of transportation.

Maharashtra, which is the top contributor to the daily new Covid-19 infections in the country reported a decline of more than than 30,000 active cases on Wednesday, as per the Union health ministry data. The per-day growth rate average of the state is also half the national average as it stands at 0.8 per cent, state health minister Tope said on Wednesday.

“Maharashtra’s Covid-19 growth rate is merely half of the country’s daily growth rate. The state’s per day growth rate is 0.8 per cent as against the country’s rate of 1.4 per cent. The state is carrying out around two lakh tests on a daily basis while per million testings is around 2.50 lakh. It is a very good sign for us," PTI quoted Tope as saying.

However, there are still some districts where the number of cases is a cause of concern, Tope said. The positivity rate in these parts of the state has not plummeted and is still hovering over 10 per cent, he added, as per the report.

Maharashtra on Wednesday found 46,781 people infected with the disease in the last 24 hours, while 816 lost their lives to the infection, according to the state health bulletin.

The Covid-19 case tally of the state has reached 5,226,710 and the active caseload stands at over 546,000 after the addition of new cases on Wednesday. The death toll in the state has reached 78,007, the bulletin showed.

