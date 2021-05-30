Maharashtra Extends Lockdown by 15 Days, CM Uddhav Says Cases Still on the Rise

As Maharashtra battles the second wave of COVID-19, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced the extension of lockdown in the state by 15 days. Thackeray warned the people against letting their guards down as the COVID-19 cases are still high in a few districts. He highlighted the prediction of a third coronavirus wave and said it will depend on people’s behaviour. Thackeray also announced welfare packages for various sections of the society. “Our COVID-19 figures are high even today. They are commensurate to the peak of first wave…. The death rate has gone down as compared to the first wave," he said.

Further speaking on the restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Thackeray said, “We are putting in place restrictions and not a strict lockdown."

“There are a few districts in Maharashtra where numbers are going high, specially in rural areas. We need to control this," he said.

He also raised the issue of oxygen saying the requirement far exceeds the current oxygen generation capacity of the state. The oxygen generation capacity of the state was 12,500 MT, which was increased to 13,000 MT but now the daily requirement has gone upto 17,000 MT.

Maharashtra reported 18,600 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, its lowest one-day count since mid- March this year, which took the tally to 57,31 815, the health department said. The death of 402 patients during the day pushed the number of fatalities to 94,844, it said. This is the lowest single-day infection count since March 16, when the state had added 17,864 cases. On Saturday, the state had recorded 20,295 positive cases and 443 fatalities.

A total of 22,532 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, which took the recovery count of the state to 53,62,370. Its recovery rate is now 93.55 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.65 per cent, the department said in a statement. There are 2,71,801 active cases in the state. As many as 2,52,623 people were tested for COVID-19 during the day. With this, Maharashtra’s overall test count went up to 3,48,61,608.

Mumbai city reported 1,062 cases and 22 deaths on Sunday, taking its tally to 7,04,622 and fatality count to 14,797. Mumbai division, including the city and its satellite towns, reported 3,110 cases and 38 deaths. Its total caseload is now 15,30,455, while the death toll is 27,671.

There were 1,947 new cases in Nashik division on Sunday, including 1,013 in Ahmednagar district, while Pune division reported 4,817 cases, including 1,276 in Pune district and 1,855 in Satara district. Kolhapur division logged 4,125 cases, including 1,246 in Kolhapur district. Aurangabad division recorded 650 new cases, Latur division 976, Akola division 1784 and Nagpur division 1,191 . The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 57,31,815, death toll 94,844, recoveries 53,62,370, total tests 3,48,61,608, active 2,71,801, tests on Sunday 2,52,623.

