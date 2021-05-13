Maharashtra Extends Lockdown-like Curbs Till June 1; What's Allowed and What's Not

The Maharashtra government on Thursday extended lockdown like restrictions till June 1 to break the chain of covid-19 infections in the state. Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte in an order said the restrictions will remain in force till 7 am on June 1. The western Indian state curfew in place since April 15 following a steep rise in the coronavirus cases in the second wave of the pandemic along with some other states. The current restrictions was scheduled to end on May 14.

What’s Allowed

• All essential buying of food items will be allowed for only four hours daily.

• Milk collection, transport and processing will be allowed without restrictions.

• Public transport that bas been allowed with some conditions also includes all incidental services that are essential for the smooth functioning of all modes of public transport.

• Personnel engaged in airport, port services, and movement of cargo related to medicines or equipment for COVID-19 management will be allowed to travel in local, mono and Metro trains,

• Mandatory negative RT-PCR test report for any person entering the state by any mode of transport. The test report will have to be issued within 48 hours before the time of entry into the state.

• All restrictions enforced as per earlier orders for people arriving from places of “sensitive origin" will be applicable to anyone arriving from any part of the country into the state.

• In case of cargo carriers, not more than two people will be allowed to travel in those vehicles.

• If the carriers are originating from outside Maharashtra, they will be allowed with a negative RT-PCR test report issued within 48 hours before the time of entry into the state and will be valid for seven days.

What’s Not Allowed

• All shops, malls, shopping centers not performing essential services shall be closed. Barber shops/spas/salons and beauty parlours to remain shut.

• Cinema halls, Drama theatres and auditoriums to remain closed.

• Amusement parks/ arcades/ video game parlours/ water parks to remain closed. Clubs, swimming pools, gyms and sports complexes to also remain shut.

• Religious Places of Worship to remain closed.

• Shooting for films/serials/advertisement to be closed.

• Schools and Colleges to remain closed. All private coaching classes of any kind to remain closed.

• Public places like beaches, gardens, open spaces etc shall remain closed. In case of any public arena that may belong to any of the uses mentioned herein, local authority may decided about continuation or discontinuation of its use during the operation of this order.

• Section 144 of the CrPc remains in place, banning assembly of five or more people at one place.

• Local Disaster Management Authority (DMA) will keep a special vigil on rural markets and APMCs (agriculture produce market committees) to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour.

• The local DMAs have been given powers to impose further restrictions generally or to specific sectors or areas with intimation to the state DMA, and shall give at least 48- hour notice to the public.

