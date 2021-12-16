Maharashtra Facing Threat of 'Large No. of Omicron Cases' in Jan; 27% Rise in Covid Tally in 24 Hrs

Ringing the alarm bells, experts have told the Maharashtra Cabinet that a large number of Omicron cases are expected in the state in January. The health experts said these patients will not just be from big cities, but also smaller towns.

Following this, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed the health administration to undertake vaccination drive to complete double doses at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded a sharp rise of 27% in daily Covid numbers in the last 24 hours. While the state registered 684 cases on Tuesday, the tally rose to 925 on Wednesday.

Mumbai, on the other hand, registered a slight increase in daily numbers as it recorded 235 cases on Wednesday as against 217 on Tuesday.

For the 3rd time in almost 22 months, Mumbai recorded zero Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday, even as the new variant Omicron continues to cause concern, officials said. The previous nil deaths were notched on December 11 and October 17 in the city, and for several weeks, fatalities here have been restricted to single-digit figures.

However, the city still continues to record the state’s highest number of new infections daily – 238 on December 15, taking the progressive total to 765,934 since the pandemic started in mid-March 2020.

Four new cases of Covid-19 variant Omicron have been detected in Maharashtra, taking the state’s tally to 32, officials said on Wednesday.

The cases include two in Mumbai and one each from Osmanabad and Buldhana districts, of whom one is a minor.

Of these new infectees, one is a woman, and three had recently travelled to Sharjah, Dubai, and Ireland.

The three adults have been vaccinated while the 16-year-old is not eligible for a jab. All patients are asymptomatic but admitted to hospitals for treatment.

Presently, Maharashtra’s Omicron cases are spread in several regions including the highest (14) in Mumbai, followed by Pune district with 12 patients, while there is one each in Palghar, Thane, Latur, Nagpur, Osmanabad, and Buldhana.

