CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#JeffBezos#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Maharashtra: FIR for Covid-19 Norms Violation at Musical Event Attended by Aurangabad MP
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra: FIR for Covid-19 Norms Violation at Musical Event Attended by Aurangabad MP

Representative photo.

Representative photo.

In a video that went viral on social media, AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel was seen present at the 'Qawwali' programme, held in the Abdimandi area under Daulatabad police station limits on Saturday night.

Police have registered a case for Covid-19 protocols violation in connection with a musical programme held over the weekend at Aurangabad in Maharashtra where local AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel was also present.

When contacted, the Lok Sabha member refused to comment in the matter. The district administration had enforced a ‘weekend lockdown’ to check the spread of coronavirus infection.

In a video which went viral on social media, Jaleel was seen present at the ‘Qawwali’ programme, held in the Abdimandi area under Daulatabad police station limits on Saturday night. He was also seen getting on to the stage and some people showering currency notes on the parliamentarian. A senior official from Daulatabad police station told PTI.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:July 05, 2021, 14:35 IST