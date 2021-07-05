Maharashtra: FIR for Covid-19 Norms Violation at Musical Event Attended by Aurangabad MP

Police have registered a case for Covid-19 protocols violation in connection with a musical programme held over the weekend at Aurangabad in Maharashtra where local AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel was also present.

When contacted, the Lok Sabha member refused to comment in the matter. The district administration had enforced a ‘weekend lockdown’ to check the spread of coronavirus infection.

In a video which went viral on social media, Jaleel was seen present at the ‘Qawwali’ programme, held in the Abdimandi area under Daulatabad police station limits on Saturday night. He was also seen getting on to the stage and some people showering currency notes on the parliamentarian. A senior official from Daulatabad police station told PTI.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here