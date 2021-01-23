Fire Breaks Out at Ramtekdi Garbage Processing Plant in Maharashtra's Pune, No Casualty Reported

A fire broke out on Saturday evening at Ramtekdi garbage processing plant located in Hadapsar area of Pune in Maharashtra. The fire was reported at around 8 pm.

At least ten fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, said Fire Brigade officials, adding that no casualty has been reported so far. All efforts are underway to completely douse the blaze.

"We received a call at around 8 pm about a blaze erupting at a garbage plant in Ramtekdi industrial estate area. Around 9 to 10 fire tenders have been sent to douse the fire," PTI quotes a senior official as saying.