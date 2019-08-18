Maharashtra Floods: Death Toll in Pune Division Mounts to 56

Mumbai: The death toll in floods in the Pune division of Maharashtra climbed to 56 on Sunday, a senior officer said.

Out of the five districts that fall under the administrative division, Sangli and Kolhapur were badly affected by floods in the second week of August.

Other districts in the division are Solapur, Pune and Satara.

With most of the rivers in Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara now flowing below the danger marks, communication to almost all villages in the region has been restored.

"The death toll in floods in Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Solapur and Pune has reached to 56 while two persons are still missing. Most of the deaths have occurred in Kolhapur and Sangli districts, which were worst hit due to floods," said Deepak Mhaisekar, Divisional Commissioner, Pune.

As per the figures available so far, 1519 houses were damaged completely in floods while 19,780 partially.

"The government has so far disbursed Rs 31.84 crore to 63,697 flood affected families," he said.

"In 12 talukas of Kolhapur district, 1,02,557 families from 375 villages were affected by the floods of which 69,299 was the rural population while 33,258 was urban. A total of 111 temporary shelters are still operational in which 18,198 people from urban areas and 27,436 from rural parts are put at," he said.

In Sangli district, 87,939 families from 104 villages in four talukas were directly affected by floods.

"The district administration is currently operating 22 shelters in which 1,760 people from urban areas and 1,394 from rural areas remained put up," Mhaisekar said.

He said a total of 314 medical teams in Kolhapur, 238 in Sangli and 72 in Satara are currently carrying out health check-ups, administering medicines and imparting measures to prevent any further health challenges mainly due to mud, decaying plants and dead animals.

