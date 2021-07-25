Maharashtra Floods LIVE Updates: 7 Killed, Over 75,000 Displaced in Kolhapur; Rescue Op Underway in Sangli

Maharashtra Floods Live Updates: Seven people have died in rain-related incidents in Western Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district so far while more than 75,000 people have been shifted to safer places, a state minister said on Saturday. Meanwhile, the death toll in Maharashtra floods increased to 112, while 99 more are missing, the State Disaster Management Authority said on Saturday.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra Rains: Death Toll Rises to 155 as Floods, Landslides Batter Over 875 Villages

As many as six teams of the NDRF and a column of the Army carried out rescue operations in the flood-hit areas, said district guardian minister Satej Patil.

In one of the biggest relief operations carried out in recent years, over 1.35 lakh people have been evacuated to safer areas after their homes were submerged in flood waters, in some places up to 20-feet deep.

Here are the LIVE updates:

- As the intensity of rains has decreased, the water level of the Panchganga river at the Rajaram weir near Kolhapur city further dipped to 53.10 feet by 9 pm, said an official. Vehicular traffic on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, however, remained closed as a stretch near Shiroli village in the district was under water.

- Talking about the evacuation, Patil told reporters that 67,111 people from flood-affected areas chose to go to their relatives’ places, while more than 8,000 people were shifted to government shelters.

- As many as 58 people have been injured and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. With rains taking a break on Saturday, the flood-ravaged districts of Maharashtra presented a grim scenario with scores of people grappling to rebuild their lives.

- Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited the worst-hit Taliye village near Mahad, where more than 50 people perished under a hillslide on Friday.

- According to the SDMA, the towns of Chiplun and Khed in Ratnagiri district were completely inundated with water, both remaining cut-off from land routes as the Vashishti river bridge was washed away in the floods.

- As unprecedented rains jacked up the water levels to more than 15-20 feet, thousands of people were stranded on rooftops or upper floors of their houses and were seen screaming for help.

- NDRF and ICG teams were deployed to rescue them while IAF choppers dropped food and medicine packets. Over 1,000 people were evacuated safely.

- With a record 110 cm rainfall in the popular hill station of Mahabaleshwar, massive water rushed to the Koyna dam and Koltewadi dam and their discharges caused the Vashishti river to swell above the danger levels, resulting in floods in the towns and villages on its banks.

- There were over a dozen hillslides and landslips in different districts, burying scores with many more reported missing. Efforts are being made on a war footing to rescue them.

- The state government has sanctioned Rs 2 crore for relief operations in the affected regions where water levels have started receding and cleaning operations have been taken up.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here