Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Maharashtra Forms Panel to Locate Alternative Land for Mumbai Metro Car Shed

The four-member panel, to be headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Finance), will also probe if due procedure was followed in chopping 2100 trees in the colony in October, said a state government order (GO).

PTI

Updated:December 11, 2019, 9:27 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Maharashtra Forms Panel to Locate Alternative Land for Mumbai Metro Car Shed
File photo of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government on Wednesday set up a committee to identify alternative land, if any, for the Metro car shed whose construction in the city's green lung Aarey Colony was stayed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray last month.

The four-member panel, to be headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Finance), will also probe if due procedure was followed in chopping 2100 trees in the colony in October, said a state government order (GO).

The panel will also propose steps for the protection of environment at the colony.

The mandate of the committee is to identify alternative land, if any, for the metro car depot at "affordable" rate, it said.

"The committee will also probe if proper procedure was followed to cut down 2100 trees at the land at Aarey Colony in October. It will also propose steps for the protection of environment at the colony," the GO stated.

The committee will table its recommendations to the state government within 15 days.

Other members of the panel include principle secretary (environment), managing director of Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC), and chief conservator of Forests, Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

While stopping the construction of the metro car shed, the CM had clarified that he had not stayed the work of the Mumbai metro rail project itself.

Previous BJP-led government in Maharashtra had come under fire from green activists for felling of trees over midnight for the carshed.

The Shiv Sena, then a junior partner in the Devendra Fadnavis government, had opposed the felling of trees. Thackeray had also announced withdrawal of cases registered against green activists who tried to stop felling of trees in Aarey Colony.

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government also comprises the NCP and Congress as ruling constituents.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram