Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2018 Schedule Released, Online Applications Process Begins Tomorrow, 13th June

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2018 Schedule has been finally released by the Maharashtra Education Department. The FYJC Admissions 2018 will be organized in online mode for six centres viz Mumbai, Pune, Amravati, Aurangabad, Nagpur and Nasik.As per Centralised Admission Process (CAP), the Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2018 Part II Form will be available from tomorrow, i.e. 13June 2018 for Bifocal as well as Arts, Commerce and Science streams.Candidates opting for Bifocal courses will be able to fill online admission forms from 13to 18June 2018, between 11am to 5pm.The first merit list for Bifocal seats is scheduled to be published on 21June, 11am.Students who will be allotted a seat will have to confirm their admission by 22June, 5pm and pay the fee.Junior Colleges will declare vacant seats on 23June 2018.Part II Option Form will be available for candidates to select seats for second round of Bifocal Admissions from 23to 25June 2018.Declaration of Second Round of seat allotments for Bifocal seats by CAP Committee on 28June 2018.Candidates opting for Arts, Science and Commerce courses need to fill up option forms from 13to 25June 2018.Declaration of General Merit List on 29June 2018, for students to notify errors to CAP Committee.Declaration of First Merit List by CAP Committee with seat allotment results 5July 2018, 11am.Students who will be allotted a seat will have to confirm their admission by 9July, 5pm and pay the fee.Declaration of Second Merit List on 13July 2018.Declaration of Third Merit List on 23July 2018.Declaration of Fourth Merit List on 29July 2018.The delay in Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2018 Schedule occurred as the Education department went ahead with launching the online admissions process for six centers instead of just two as planned earlier. “Earlier, it was only Mumbai and Pune region that were online and data from these two regions were on the servers. But now since there are so many centres, the quantum of data has increased as the number of students has increased. Handling this data is difficult and is taking time,” stated an official.