Maharashtra Gets Only 36,000 Covaxin Doses, Mumbai Sees 67% Dip In Vaccination Turnout

The Centre supplied just 36,000 doses of Covaxin to Maharashtra on Sunday despite the state health department urging the Modi government that around 5.5 lakh people are awaiting their second dose.

Maharashtra also received 7.03 lakh doses of Covishield that could help the state carry on with its vaccination drive for just three more days, The Times of India reported. On Sunday, Mumbai saw a dip of 67% in its vaccination turnout for want of doses.

But for those aged 18-44 years, there are reasons to rejoice as Maharashtra received the second consignment of 3.5 lakh Covishield doses on Sunday that it had procured from Serum Institute of India.

Before this consignment, the Serum Institute had supplied 3 lakh doses to kick-start the drive on May 1, while Bharat Biotech had given 4.79 lakh Covaxin doses.

Serum Institute is also learnt to have promised Maharashtra of providing 13.5 lakh doses in May.

The new consignment would mean the 18-44 age group’s vaccination drive will continue at its current pace for some time, but there are concerns about the unavailability of Covaxin, said state immunisation officer Dr Dilip Patil.

He said whatever doses have come will be used only to administer second doses.

‘Apna time ayega’

In Mumbai, vaccination saw a dip in the turnout as only 19,631 people got the shots — a fall of 67% compared to Saturday.

All major vaccination centres, including Nesco jumbo centre in Goregaon and BKC in Bandra, remained shut due to lack of doses.

BMC’s executive health officer Dr Mangala Gomare said vaccination for 45 years and above would start in the afternoon on Monday as the centres need to first collect the doses from the central depot in Kanjurmarg.

For the 18-44 age group, the number of centres has been increased from eight to 10. Dindoshi Hall in Malad and Rajasthan Seva Sangh in Evershine Nagar have been added to the list.

Seeking to dispel vaccine shortage fears, guardian minister of Mumbai suburban Aaditya Thackeray, while speaking to a Marathi news channel, said that the state is speaking to Adar Poonawala, CEO of Serum Institute, about making vaccines available.

“As soon as the doses are received, it will be distributed in an equitable manner. Apna time aayega (Our time will come)," he said.

