INDIA

1-MIN READ

Maharashtra Government Employees Fined for Not Wearing Masks

Representative image.

Representative image.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 25, 2020, 8:52 PM IST
Aurangabad collector Sunil Chavan on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 500 each on five persons including four government employees who did not wear masks while visiting his office here.

Chavan had issued an order earlier that any person seen in a public place without a mask should be fined Rs 500,and a mask be given to her or him.

Masks are believed to be an effective way of curbing the spread of coronavirus infection. "A meeting had been called with forest department officials. Three officials and a government driver were not wearing masks. Another visitor to the office was also not wearing a mask. So fine was recovered from them," an official said.

