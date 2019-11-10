Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: Shiv Sena Softens Stand, Says Congress Not Our Enemy

Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked the BJP, the single largest party in the new Assembly, to "indicate the willingness and ability" to form government, giving hope that the 15-day-long political impasse in the state will end. The BJP's core committee will meet today and decide the future course of action, party leader Chandrakant Patil said. The Shiv Sena, locked in a tussle with ally BJP over sharing of chief minister's post, welcomed Koshyari's decision.
Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray chief will also be visiting Hotel Retreat to meet Shiv Sena MLAs who have been sequestered there amid the deadlock with ally BJP at 12:30 pm. His son and party leader Aditya Thackeray has been at the hotel since yesterday.
Nov 10, 2019 10:23 am (IST)
MLAs Want to Know What Uddhav Has Decided: Raut | Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, "Uddhav Thackeray will be going to hotel Retrea. The MLAs want to know what their leader has decided in this situation and so Uddhav Thackeray will be meeting them."
Nov 10, 2019 10:19 am (IST)
Our Leader Not Businessman, Not Involved in Trade: Raut | "We don't know why BJP did not claims to for government in the state. Our leader is not Businessman, we are not involved in trade. We have never looked at politics as business," said Sanjay Raut.
Nov 10, 2019 10:16 am (IST)
'BJP Should have Claimed to Form Govt Like They Did in Another States' | "The governor has invited the BJP as they are the single largest party. Even Shiv Sena has taken the same stand, that the single largest party should be invited first. They have 105 MLAs. BJP should not have waited, they should have claimed to form the government. They have done it in other states even when they did not have numbers," said Sanjay Raut.
Nov 10, 2019 10:12 am (IST)
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, "The governor has asked the BJP to form the govt....we were hoping that since BJP has been in power and has got the numbers in the polls they will come forward and form the govt. But they didn't."
Nov 10, 2019 10:03 am (IST)
Government formation in Maharashtra is likely to be delayed due to the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut hinted yesterday. In a tweet, Raut said, "Pehle Mandir Phir Sarkar!! Ayodhya mein Mandir Maharashtra mein Sarkar... Jai ShriRam." "Next two days, it is only Ayodhya. Nothing on government," he added.
पहले मंदिर फिर सरकार!!! अयोध्या में मंदिर महाराष्ट्र मे सरकार... जय श्रीराम!!!
Union minister Nitin Gadkari had said that there was no deal between BJP and Shiv Sena over equal distribution of portfolios, including sharing the post of CM. "As per my information, there was no deal between the BJP and the Shiv Sena over equal sharing of portfolios in Maharashtra," Gadkari said. "Even the late Balasaheb Thackeray had once stressed on the arrangement between Shiv Sena-BJP that the party having more number of elected legislators will have a claim on the post of chief minister," he added.
Nov 10, 2019 9:50 am (IST)
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to ask the BJP to indicate its willingness to form government was a welcome step. "At least the governor has begun the process of exploring option for government formation. The BJP is the single largest party and the rightful claimant to form government first," Raut said.
Nov 10, 2019 9:38 am (IST)
After Maharashtra Congress MLAs were moved to Rajasthan, CM Ashok Gehlot said it has showed how their government in Karnataka was dislodged and the saffron party came into power in Manipur and Goa. "The circumstances that BJP has created in the country, including Goa and Manipur...Congress had the mandate but the BJP formed the government. What was done to dislodge the government in Karnataka...Now everyone is exposed," Gehlot told reporters,
Nov 10, 2019 9:31 am (IST)
According to Anant Kalse, former principal secretary of the Maharashtra Legislature, till the governor does not summon the new Assembly, it will remain in "suspended animation".
Nov 10, 2019 9:29 am (IST)
Both Congress and its ally NCP said the governor should have taken the decision to ask the BJP to indicate its willingness to form government much earlier. The NCP also said that it would vote against the BJP if there is a floor test. Further, it can think of an "alternative" if the Shiv Sena too voted against the BJP, said its chief spokesperson, Nawab Malik.
Nov 10, 2019 9:27 am (IST)
Nov 10, 2019 9:25 am (IST)
Nov 10, 2019 9:23 am (IST)
Nov 10, 2019 9:17 am (IST)
Nov 10, 2019 9:13 am (IST)
Nov 10, 2019 9:12 am (IST)
Nov 10, 2019 9:12 am (IST)
According to Raj Bhavan statement, the governor asked Devendra Fadnavis, who is the leader of the state BJP's legislature wing, to "indicate the willingness and ability of his party to form the government". "Elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly were held on October 21 and the results were declared on October 24. However, despite the passage of 15 days, no single party or alliance of parties has come forward to form the government," the statement said.
Nov 10, 2019 9:12 am (IST)
Nov 10, 2019 9:12 am (IST)
Nov 10, 2019 9:11 am (IST)
Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni had met the governor at Raj Bhavan on Saturday, sources said. The term of the 13th Legislative Assembly of the state will end on Saturday midnight. "We have just received the letter from the governor," Chandrakant Patil, who is state BJP president, told PTI. "Our core committee will meet tomorrow and discuss the future course of action," he added.
According to Raj Bhavan statement, the governor asked Devendra Fadnavis, who is the leader of the state BJP's legislature wing, to "indicate the willingness and ability of his party to form the government". "Elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly were held on October 21 and the results were declared on October 24. However, despite the passage of 15 days, no single party or alliance of parties has come forward to form the government," the statement said.
"The Governor has therefore decided to explore the possibility of formation of Government and today asked the leader of the elected members of the single largest party, that is BJP, to convey its willingness and ability to form the government," it further said.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the governor's decision follows laid-down procedure and the Sena welcomes it. "At least the governor has begun the process of exploring for government formation. The BJP is the single largest party and the rightful claimant to form government first," Raut told PTI.
The BJP won 105 seats in the October 21 elections, while the majority mark in the 288-member Assembly is 145. Its ally Shiv Sena has won 56 seats, but the two parties are bickering over chief minister's post.
On Friday, after Fadnavis resigned as Chief Minister and was asked by the governor to continue as caretaker CM, the two allies had a bitter showdown over what had been decided mutually about the chief minister's post during their pre-poll negotiations.
While Fadnavis claimed that the BJP had never promised to share the chief minister's post with its ally, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray maintained that assurance of equal sharing of all posts had been given, and the BJP must not portray him as a liar.
The Shiv Sena has shifted most of its 56 MLAs to a hotel in suburban Malad, apparently to guard them against ‘poaching' attempts. As many as 35 of the 44 Congress MLAs are in Jaipur, in Congress-ruled Rajasthan. A party legislator told PTI seeking anonymity that more MLAs are expected to join them.
Both Congress and its ally NCP said the governor should have taken the decision to ask the BJP to indicate its willingness to form government much earlier. The NCP also said that it would vote against the BJP if there is a floor test. Further, it can think of an "alternative" if the Shiv Sena too voted against the BJP, said its chief spokesperson, Nawab Malik.
According to Anant Kalse, former principal secretary of the Maharashtra Legislature, till the governor does not summon the new (14th) Assembly, it will remain in "suspended animation".