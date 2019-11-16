Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: Deal Done, Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress to Meet Governor Today

Event Highlights 'Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP to Meet Governor Today'



NCP chief Sharad Pawar said a Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government will be formed, and it will complete five-year term as he ruled out the possibility of mid-term polls in the state which is currently under President's rule. In Mumbai, NCP's chief spokesman Nawab Malik said the chief minister's post will go to the Shiv Sena. The BJP, meanwhile, claimed that it would form the government, without disclosing how it would cobble up majority figure of 145 in the 288-member house.

Read More Maharashtra government formation LIVE updates: The first-ever Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance in Maharashtra appears to be taking shape with a delegation of the parties set to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today, though all three parties maintain that the meeting has been sought to seek immediate aid for rain-affected farmers, and not about government formation. The three-party coalition, a new experiment in Maharashtra involving outfits with diverse ideologies, will be led by the Sena, leaders in the Uddhav Thackeray-party and the NCP said, marking a progress in power-sharing negotiations. They have already prepared a draft common minimum programme (CMP). In Mumbai, NCP's chief spokesman Nawab Malik said the chief minister's post will go to the Shiv Sena. The BJP, meanwhile, claimed that it would form the government, without disclosing how it would cobble up majority figure of 145 in the 288-member house. Nov 16, 2019 7:53 am (IST) "Talks are on with the Congress and the NCP to work out a common minimum programme which will be in the interest of the state and its people," Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said yesterday. "Whether it is a single party government or an alliance, an agenda for governance is necessary. There are infrastructure projects to be taken forward, (and issues related to) drought, unseasonal rains (are to be tackled). "Those coming with us are experienced administrators. We will benefit from their experience," he said. Regarding alliance with the Congress, the Sena's political rival till recently, Raut said leaders of the country's oldest party have contributed to freedom struggle as well as development of Maharashtra. Nov 16, 2019 7:43 am (IST) How Uddhav's Lone Muslim MLA Helped in Bridging Gap Between Ideological Rivals | Discussions over joining hands with arch political and ideological foes Shiv Sena for government formation had reached a tense phase. A section of the Congress from Maharashtra and outside was opposed to any truck with — of all the parties — the Shiv Sena. As Congress was discussing the issue threadbare at every level before arriving at a decision, leaders from Maharashtra were also invited to weigh in their thoughts. But what probably swung the scale of discussion in the Congress parleys towards ‘pro-government formation’ lobby was an example cited by a senior party leader. And it was that of a former Congress MLA and minister quitting the party to join Shiv Sena just ahead of the elections and winning his seat by a comfortable margin. Read more Nov 16, 2019 7:33 am (IST) Responding to questions on whether Shiv Sena will share CM's post with the NCP and the Congress, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that his party will lead the government in Maharashtra for the next "25 years" and not just five years. "Maharashtra's next government will be led by the Shiv Sena and the common minimum programme (CMP) being worked out along with the Congress and the NCP ahead of its formation will be in the "state's interest", said Raut. Nov 16, 2019 7:28 am (IST) NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik yesterday said the chief minister's post will go to the Shiv Sena. "The chief minister will be from the Shiv Sena. It walked away from the 'mahayuti' (Sena-BJP alliance) on the issue of chief minister's post. It is our responsibility to respect its sentiment," he said. At a meeting in Mumbai on Thursday, leaders of the Congress, NCP and Sena prepared the draft CMP, which will be forwarded for approval to top leaders of the three parties. Nov 16, 2019 7:25 am (IST) Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that Sharad Pawar and All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Sonia Gandhi will meet tomorrow to discuss the next course of action. “They will decide how to solve this problem. After that only the other actions will follow,” he said. “Once they both sit and discuss, only then will the political strategy be prepared. That will be followed and implemented,” said Kharge. Nov 16, 2019 7:23 am (IST) The three-party coalition, a new experiment in Maharashtra involving outfits with diverse ideologies, will be led by the Sena, said leaders in the Uddhav Thackeray-party and the NCP, marking a progress in power-sharing negotiations. They have already prepared a draft common minimum programme (CMP). The draft CMP focuses on farmers and measures to tackle unemployment, a senior Congress leader said in Mumbai. "The chief minister will be from the Shiv Sena. It walked away from the 'Mahayuti' (the Sena-BJP alliance) on the issue of chief minister's post. It is our responsibility to respect its sentiment," Malik said.



At a meeting in Mumbai on Thursday, leaders of the Congress, NCP and Sena prepared the draft CMP, which will be forwarded for approval to top leaders of the three parties.



Addressing a press conference, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said, "BJP is the single largest party, and with the support of Independents our tally reaches 119. With this tally, BJP will form the government."



Sena leader Sanjay Raut said Maharashtra's next government will be led by his party. The Rajya Sabha MP was responding to questions on whether his party will share the chief minister's post with the NCP and Congress.



"Whether it is a single party government or an alliance, an agenda for governance is necessary. There are infrastructure projects to be taken forward, (and issues related to) drought, unseasonal rains (are to be tackled). Those coming with us are experienced administrators. We will benefit from their experience," he said.



About the apparent contradiction in forming alliance with the Congress, Sena' s political rival till recently, Raut said leaders of the country's oldest party had contributed to the freedom struggle as well as the state's development.



Asked if the Sena will give up its demand for the Bharat Ratna for Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar and accept quota for Muslims, Raut evaded a direct reply and said, "We know the source of such speculation."



"Vajpayee (BJP stalwart and ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee) headed an alliance of parties who came together on a common minimum programme. In Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar had led a Progressive Democratic Front government (1978-80) of which the Jan Sangh, BJP's earlier avatar, was a part," Raut said.



The draft CMP focuses on farmers and measures to tackle unemployment, a senior Congress leader said in Mumbai. "Inclusive development and justice to all sections of society are the criteria on which we will work if the CMP is approved by the leadership of all three parties," he told PTI, requesting anonymity.



Pawar is expected to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi on November 17 in New Delhi where a final decision on government formation is likely to be taken. The Sena reached out to the Congress-NCP combine for government formation after its demand for sharing the chief minister's post and equal distribution of portfolios was rejected by the BJP, its pre-poll ally.



The BJP and the Sena, which fought the October 21 polls in alliance, secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member assembly. The Congress and the NCP, pre-poll allies, won 44 and 54 seats, respectively.