Maharashtra Government Planning to Get its Own Educational Channel for Students

In what appears to be good news for students in Maharashtra, the state is likely to get its own educational channel.

The Maharashtra government had sent its officials from the education department to Gandhinagar to study the viability of the plan, reported The Indian Express.

Gandhinagar houses Bhaskarcharya Institute for Space Applications and Geo-Informatics (BISAG), which provides uplinking services to channels.

The Human Resource Development Ministry in 2017 had started 32 direct-to-home (DTH) channels meant for school and university students. The services were provided round the clock via GSAT-15 satellite. The initiative was taken under the Swayam Prabha scheme.

The uplinking of the channels takes place through BISAG and the country’s premier bodies like UGC, CEC, and NCERT provide the content.

The starting of student-centric channels in states is aimed at providing information to students in rural and remote areas where penetration of Internet and other digital means is not good.

According to reports, the HRD Ministry, in a recent notification, had asked the state government to launch their education channels and send their officials to BISAG to study the working of such channels.

Director of (secondary) education, Maharashtra, Dinkar Patil also visited BISAG last week. Speaking to the national daily, Patil said the Maharashtra government received a letter from the HRD Ministry a fortnight ago asking them to visit BISAG.

He said that the state government learnt that BISAG has the ability to provide them with any number of channels, adding that they wish to start with one channel.

He also said that the channel can also be used by students preparing for the competitive exams.

