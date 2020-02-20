Maharashtra Government Transfers Five Senior IAS Officers
B Venugopal Reddy, a 1994-batch officer, who was Principal Secretary (Forest), Revenue and Forest Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai has been posted as Principal Secretary (Industries), Industry, Energy and Labour Department.
File photo of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Thursday transferred five senior bureaucrats, including Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of Revenue, Registration and Stamp Duty, Manu Kumar Srivastava.
Srivastava, a 1986-batch IAS officer, has now been made the Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue and Forest Department, a statement from the General Administration department (GAD) said.
Nitin Kareer, a 1988-batch IAS officer, who was Additional Chief Secretary (1), Urban Development Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai, has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue, Registration and Stamp Duty), Revenue and Forest Department in Srivastava's place.
I S Chahal, a 1989-batch officer, who was Principal Secretary (Water Resources), Water Resources Department, Mantralaya, has been posted as Principal Secretary (1), Urban Development Department.
B Venugopal Reddy, a 1994-batch officer, who was Principal Secretary (Forest), Revenue and Forest Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai has been posted as Principal Secretary (Industries), Industry, Energy and Labour Department.
Sanjay Khandare, a 1996-batch IAS officer, has been posted as Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department, it said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Welcomes Vijay Deverakonda to Bollywood, Shares Prep Photos for Puri Jagannadh Film
- Archaeologists Discover Walls of Human Bones and Skulls Under Belgium's Saint-Bavo's Cathedral
- Android 11 Developer Preview: How to Download it on Your Phone
- Bad News! TikTok is Getting a Family Mode: Parents Can Set Time Limits And Disable DMs
- Save Money! Smartphones You Will be Able to Buy Soon: Realme X50 Pro 5G, iQoo 3 And More