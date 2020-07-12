Maha Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari Self-isolates After 16 Staffers Test Covid-19 Positive at Raj Bhavan

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has gone into self-isolation after 16 staffers working in close proximity with him at Raj Bhavan tested positive for Covid-19.

Koshiyari will be taking a coronavirus test in a few days. A hundred tests had been carried out in the Raj Bhavan. The first person to test positive on the premises was a junior electrical engineer.

The patients are asymptomatic and stable.

Maharashtra recorded another highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 8,139 new patients being detected on Saturday which took the case tally in the state to 2,46,600.

With 223 fatalities reported during the day, the death toll crossed the 10,000-mark to reach 10,116, said a statement from the state health department. Saturday's rise in cases surpassed the record increase of 7,862 reported the day before.

A total of 4,360 patients were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, which took number of recovered patients to 1,36,985. There are 99,499 active cases in the state while 12,85,991 people have been tested so far.

A week ago, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray told officials in Mumbai that coordination was necessary to tackle the coronavirus pandemic as well as monsoon-related illnesses in the city.

He had held a review meeting with officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), an official release said. The need of the hour was to increase tracing and testing of suspected coronavirus patients, he had said.