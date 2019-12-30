Maharashtra Governor Pulls up Two Congress Ministers for Deviating from Oath Text
Congress MLA KC Padvi added a few lines of gratitude to his voters while Varsha Gaikwad invoked Dalit icon B R Ambedkar as he took oath as a result of which they were pulled up by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.
Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari (Image: Twitter/@BSKoshyari)
Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday reprimanded two ministers on the dais during the swearing-in ceremony for deviating from the written text of the oath of office and speaking some lines extempore.
When Congress MLA KC Padvi was taking oath as Cabinet minister in the state government during the expansion of ministry, he added a few lines of gratitude to his voters after reading out the written oath text.
Koshyari, in a stern tone, immediately, asked Padvi to stop and told him to "read out the written text only".
"This will not do. Take the oath again," the governor directed the seven-term legislator, who represents Akkalkuva in north Maharashtra.
While leaving the dais, Padvi apologised to the governor, who gave him a smile of acknowledgment.
Before this, Koshyari intervened when Congress MLA Varsha Gaikwad invoked Dalit icon Dr B R Ambedkar's name while taking the oath of office and secrecy.
The governor stopped Gaikwad mid-way and asked her to stick to the written content while taking oath. Gaikwad is a four-term MLA from Dharavi in Mumbai. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday expanded his council of ministers by inducting 26 Cabinet and 10 ministers of state.
