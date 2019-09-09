Maharashtra Govt Accepts Encounter Specialist Pradeep Sharma's Resignation
However, Sharma will not be able to get retirement benefits like pension etc. till the Bombay High Court gives its verdict on a petition challenging Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) order in the Ramnarayan Gupta alias Lakhan Bhaiya alleged fake encounter case.
File photo of Pradeep Sharma.
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Monday accepted the resignation of 'encounter specialist' police inspector Pradeep Sharma, an official said.
Sharma was heading the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Thane police when he applied for voluntary retirement in July this year after 35 years of service.
He has reportedly shot dead more than 100 criminals in 'encounters'.
"The Home department accepted Sharma's resignation on Monday," the official said, adding that relevant orders have also been issued.
However, Sharma will not be able to get retirement benefits like pension etc. till the Bombay High Court gives its verdict on a petition challenging Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) order in the Ramnarayan Gupta alias Lakhan Bhaiya alleged fake encounter case.
Sharma was sacked by the state government from service in 2008 for his alleged links with Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim gang and his role in the encounter case.
A sessions court in 2013 acquitted Sharma in the alleged fake encounter case. He was reinstated in police force in 2017.
After serving at the DG control room for few days, Sharma was made senior police inspector of the AEC of Thane Police. Speculations are that Sharma will join the Shiv Sena and contest the upcoming assembly elections from Nallasopara in Palghar against Bahujan Vikas Aghadi MLA Kshitij Thakur.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Don't Do Drama, You Have to Stand Up': CISF Allegedly Misbehaves with Woman in Wheelchair at Delhi Airport
- TV Actor Amit Tandon Calls Off Divorce, Says We're Better Together Than Apart
- Chandigarh Cop Fined Rs 10,000 for Using Phone While Riding a Bike
- Tata Motors Offering Upto Rs 90,000 Discount on Hexa, Harrier, Safari, Nexon and Others
- PUBG Addiction: Son Chops Father’s Head, Legs For Not Allowing to Play PUBG Mobile