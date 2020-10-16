Maharashtra Govt Allows Women to Travel in Local Trains Across 2 Times Slots From Tomorrow

The Maharashtra state government on Friday allowed women to travel in local trains starting October 17. The Secretary of Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation Department, issued an order saying that women will be allowed to board local trains during two-time slots during the day.

"It's requested that local trains services be made available to all women from 11 am to 3 pm and again from 7 pm till the end of local services for the day, from October 17, in Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR)," said the secretary in the communication to the government.

Since services on Mumbai suburban network resumed partially on June 15, railway authorities have been gradually increasing their frequency.

In a bid to reduce overcrowding on local trains in Mumbai, the Western Railway has been running additional 194 special services, including 10 AC trains, from October 15. With this, the total number of special services on WR being operated only for emergency services staff notified by the Maharashtra government, will increase to 700 from the current 506.