Maharashtra Relaxes Lockdown Rules, Divides Districts into 5 Levels: Check Full List

The Maharashtra government on Thursday announced a 5-level unlock plan to ease coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions as Covid-19 cases have steadily declined in the state. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government will implement these five levels unlock strategy from Friday.

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 15,169 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 57,76,184, and 285 fresh deaths and also added 268 previously unreported fatalities. The statewide toll rose to 96,751. As many as 29,270 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the number of recovered cases to 54,60,589, a statement from the health department had said. The state now has 2,16,016 active cases.

Here are level-wise relaxation guidelines issued by Maharashtra government:

Level 1

Lockdown to be lifted in districts with less than 5 per cent positivity rate. Oxygen bed occupancy should be less than 25 per cent. Restaurants, malls, shops, local trains, public places, tourist destinations, public, private offices, theatres, shootings, gatherings, social entertainment, marriages, gym, salon, beauty parlors will be allowed to reopen in cities/districts such as Aurangabad, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Dhule, Gondia, Jalgaon, Latur, Nanded, Nashik, Parbhani, Thane, Jalna, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal.

Level 2

Section 144 to be applicable. Gyms, salons, beauty parlors are allowed to reopen with 50 per cent capacity. Restrictions on gathering of number of people in marriages.

Cities/districts listed in level 2 are Mumbai, Ahmednagar, Amaravati, and Hingoli.

Level 3

Cities/districts in level 3 are Akola, Beed, Kolhapur, Usmanabad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Sangli and Satara

Level 4

Cities/districts which are listed in this level are Pune and Raigad.

Level 5

For cities/districts under level 5, an e-pass will be required to travel. No need to carry RTPCR report for intra-state transport.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here