English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Maharashtra Govt Approves Pension Scheme for Senior Journalists
Last year, the government had made a budgetary provision of Rs 15 crore towards implementation of such a scheme in view of rising demands from various quarters.
Representative Image (Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Saturday gave administrative approval to a pension scheme for senior journalists in the state, which has been a long-pending demand of the media fraternity.
Last year, the government had made a budgetary provision of Rs 15 crore towards implementation of such a scheme in view of rising demands from various quarters.
As per a Government Order (GO) issued Saturday, the "Acharya Balshastri Jambhekar Sanman Yojana" will be implemented by the board of trustees of the 'Shankarrao Chavan Suvarna Mahotsavi Patrakar Kalyan Nidhi'.
The pension amount is not yet finalised. Under the scheme, working journalists, photographers, editors of newspapers and other news broadcast media as well as freelancers who have attained 60 years of age and above and have completed 30 years in profession, will be eligible.
The senior journalists have to be accredited for minimum ten years, and journalism should be their only source of income.
Except the Employee Provident Fund (EPF), the applicant should not be getting any pension from any other
source, the GO said.
Interestingly, one of the eligibility criteria makes it mandatory that the applicant should not be a Income Tax payee.
The pension will be given only during the beneficiary's lifetime and not to his/her kin after death, it
said.
To avail of the scheme, senior journalists nearing their retirement will have to submit requisite documents to district information office. The documents will be scrutinised by a committee of Directorate of Information and Public Relations.
It will be committee's discretion to decide about granting pension to non-accredited journalists who fulfill the eligibility conditions.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Last year, the government had made a budgetary provision of Rs 15 crore towards implementation of such a scheme in view of rising demands from various quarters.
As per a Government Order (GO) issued Saturday, the "Acharya Balshastri Jambhekar Sanman Yojana" will be implemented by the board of trustees of the 'Shankarrao Chavan Suvarna Mahotsavi Patrakar Kalyan Nidhi'.
The pension amount is not yet finalised. Under the scheme, working journalists, photographers, editors of newspapers and other news broadcast media as well as freelancers who have attained 60 years of age and above and have completed 30 years in profession, will be eligible.
The senior journalists have to be accredited for minimum ten years, and journalism should be their only source of income.
Except the Employee Provident Fund (EPF), the applicant should not be getting any pension from any other
source, the GO said.
Interestingly, one of the eligibility criteria makes it mandatory that the applicant should not be a Income Tax payee.
The pension will be given only during the beneficiary's lifetime and not to his/her kin after death, it
said.
To avail of the scheme, senior journalists nearing their retirement will have to submit requisite documents to district information office. The documents will be scrutinised by a committee of Directorate of Information and Public Relations.
It will be committee's discretion to decide about granting pension to non-accredited journalists who fulfill the eligibility conditions.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- British Airways Celebrates Centennial of Serving Its People and Empire in All-Star Ad
- Bacon, Not Stirred: Animal Lovers Fear for Pet Piglets On Eve of Chinese Lunar Year of The Pig
- The Kapil Sharma Show Fame Ali Asgar Says He is Bored of Playing Female Characters in Comedy Shows
- Groin Strain Rules de Kock Out of Pakistan T20Is
- Polar Vortex: US Woman's Wet Hair Instantly Freezes into 'Cool' Hairdo, Video Goes Viral
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results