Uddhav Thackeray Govt Bars CBI from Probing Cases in Maharashtra Without 'General Consent'

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday withdrew consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate cases in the state, a day after the agency filed an FIR in the TRP scam case. As per the state government order, the CBI will now be bound to seek its permission to conduct investigations on a case-to-case basis.

The order, issued by Deputy Secretary Kailas Gaikwad, said, "In exercise of powers conferred by section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1956, the Government of Maharashtra hereby withdraws the consent accorded to the members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment vide Government Order."

The CBI draws its power to investigate cases from the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act.

The TRP scam case was registered at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow and was later transferred to the CBI by the Uttar Pradesh government. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh is expected to address the media on the matter on Thursday.

News agency IANS quoted official sources as saying that the latest order would not affect any of the ongoing investigations, such as the death case probe of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput or the fresh TRP case lodged by Lucknow Police, and other ongoing matters.

Earlier this month, the Mumbai Police said it had busted a massive racket of alleged fraudulent manipulations of TRPs involving at least three private television channels -- Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema.

Rajasthan and West Bengal have take back consent granted to the CBI.