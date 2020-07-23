Maharashtra Govt Directs Schools to Conduct Oral Supplementary Exams for Classes 9 and 11 Students

The Maharashtra Education Department has asked all schools to conduct examinations for students who have failed in their class IX and XI examinations. All schools have been directed to conduct the examination either by calling students to school or via video conferencing by August 7. The examination will be conducted in oral medium. The decision was taken keeping the Covid-19 pandemic situation in mind.

The notification regarding the same was issued by State Minister of School Education Varsha Gaikwad.

Varsha took to Twitter to share images of the circular issued by the authority and wrote, “Considering the Covid-19 situation in the state, schools must conduct an oral re-examination by calling students who have failed in class IX and XI to their premises or through video conferencing by August 7.”

राज्यातील इ.९ वी व इ.११ वी अनुत्तीर्ण विद्यार्थ्यांना शाळेत बोलावून अथवा व्हिडिओ कॉन्फरन्सिंग द्वारे तोंडी परीक्षा घेऊन यातील उत्तीर्ण विद्यार्थ्यांना पुढील वर्गात प्रवेश देण्याबाबतचा निर्णय आज निर्गमित करण्यात आला.यामुळे अशा विद्यार्थ्यांना अजून एक संधी प्राप्त होणार आहे. pic.twitter.com/lxdQphLYq5 — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) July 22, 2020

In normal circumstances, schools who have conducted a supplementary examination for all students who have failed to meet the passing marks criteria. Those students would have then sat for supplementary exams on a said date. But now, as the country battles with the coronavirus pandemic the decision was taken to go virtual with the tests.

Earlier, the state had issued a notice to pass all the students of class XI and class IX by awarding their numbers on the basis of the previous examinations and internal assessments.