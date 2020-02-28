Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Maharashtra Govt Disqualifies Ahmednagar Corporator for Objectionable Remarks over Chhatrapati Shivaji

Former deputy mayor of Ahmednagar, Shripad Chhindam, had kicked up a controversy with an objectionable statement about the 17th-century iconic warrior king in 2018, an audio clip of which recently went viral.

PTI

Updated:February 28, 2020, 5:59 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Maharashtra Govt Disqualifies Ahmednagar Corporator for Objectionable Remarks over Chhatrapati Shivaji
A Representative Image.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has disqualified former deputy mayor of Ahmednagar Shripad Chhindam as corporator for insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a senior minister said here on Friday.

Chhindam had kicked up a controversy with an objectionable statement about the 17th-century iconic warrior king in 2018. An audio clip of his statement had gone viral.

Subsequently, his party, the BJP, sacked him. He was later elected again to the civic body as an independent.

"Shivaji Maharaj is considered a deity in Maharashtra. The government works as per the Maharaj's ideals. Chhindam had insulted Shivaji Maharaj. Hence he was disqualified," Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde said.

"Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation had passed a resolution seeking his disqualification. The resolution came to me for a decision. Anyone who insults Shivaji Maharaj has no right to remain a public representative," the senior Shiv Sena leader told reporters outside the legislature complex.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram