Maharashtra Govt Disqualifies Ahmednagar Corporator for Objectionable Remarks over Chhatrapati Shivaji

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has disqualified former deputy mayor of Ahmednagar Shripad Chhindam as corporator for insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a senior minister said here on Friday.

Chhindam had kicked up a controversy with an objectionable statement about the 17th-century iconic warrior king in 2018. An audio clip of his statement had gone viral.

Subsequently, his party, the BJP, sacked him. He was later elected again to the civic body as an independent.

"Shivaji Maharaj is considered a deity in Maharashtra. The government works as per the Maharaj's ideals. Chhindam had insulted Shivaji Maharaj. Hence he was disqualified," Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde said.

"Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation had passed a resolution seeking his disqualification. The resolution came to me for a decision. Anyone who insults Shivaji Maharaj has no right to remain a public representative," the senior Shiv Sena leader told reporters outside the legislature complex.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.