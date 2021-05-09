Maharashtra Govt Earmarks Rs 108 Crore Relief to 7.2 Lakh Autorickshaw Drivers amid Curbs

A sum of Rs 108 crore has been allocated to provide Rs 1,500 each as one-time relief amid coronavirus-induced restrictions to 7.20 lakh autorickshaw drivers in Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday. The government notification on this was issued on May 7, he added.

The money will be deposited directly in the accounts of drivers who will have to upload permit, badge, vehicle and Aadhaar card details to be eligible for the relief package, the official informed.

