Maharashtra Relaxes Curbs: Malls to Open in Mumbai; Gyms, Spas, Takeaways Allowed. Check Full List

The Maharashtra government on Monday announced new guidelines for easing of lockdown curbs in those districts where the Covid-19 positivity rate is low. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, earlier in the day, said that allowing all segments of society in Mumbai local trains would be difficult “in the first phase" as the easing of curbs is being done slowly.

Speaking to reporters in Sangli, some 230 kilometres from Pune, Thackeray, however, appealed for cooperation from people in those areas where relaxing the norms was not possible currently due to the caseload. He said the Covid-19 situation in all such districts, including Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindudurg, was a “cause of worry".

What’s Allowed

• AII essential and non-essential shops (including shopping malls) to remain open on all weekdays till 8 pm and till 3 pm on Saturday. All shops and malls except essential shops to remain closed on Sundays.

• All public gardens and playgrounds can be kept open for the purpose of exercise, walking, jogging and cycling.

• All government and private offices can be operational with full capacity. Staggering of work hours to be done to avoid crowds while travelling.

Speaking on the issue of medical oxygen, the Chief Minister said that as per an estimate, the amount of LMO required in a possible third wave might be double of what was needed in the second wave, when Maharashtra had to procure it from other states.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here