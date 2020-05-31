INDIA

1-MIN READ

Cabs Permitted But No Malls: Here's What's Allowed in Maha as Govt Extends Lockdown Till Jun 30

File Photo of Mumbai taxi ( REUTERS/Vivek Prakash)



Under 'Mission Begin Again', outdoor physical activities like morning walks, cycling will be allowed. These activities will be permitted in the red zones of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai.

  • News18.com Mumbai
  • Last Updated: May 31, 2020, 11:07 PM IST
The Maharashtra government on Sunday extended till June 30 the lockdown in the entire state, and announced easing of restrictions and phase-wise resumption of activities under the "Mission Begin Again".

As per the revised guidelines issued on Sunday, all markets, market areas and shops, except malls, will be allowed to function from June 5 on odd-even basis.

While all private offices can operate with up to 10 per cent their employee strength as per the requirement from June 8 with others working from home. This will exclude COVID-19 containment zones, the guidelines said.

Under 'Mission Begin Again', outdoor physical activities like morning walks, cycling will be allowed. Self-employed persons like plumbers, electricians, pest control staff and technicians will be allowed to work, but they will have to follow social distancing norms. Garages can also function and customers can visit them with prior appointment.

These activities will be permitted in the red zones of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai, as well as Solapur, Pune, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati, Nagpur. However, such activities will not resume in COVID-19 containment zones, it said.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had on Saturday said 'Unlock-1' will be initiated in the country from June 8 under which the nationwide lockdown effectuated on March 25 will be relaxed to a great extent, including opening of shopping malls, restaurants and religious places, even as

strict restrictions will remain in place till June 30 in the country.

Mission Begin Again (At a Glance)-page-001

(With PTI inputs)


